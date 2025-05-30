 Ateez to drop new EP, 'Golden Hour: Part. 3'
Published: 30 May. 2025, 13:56
Boy band Ateez during a meet and greet held in Japan in March [KQ ENTERTAINMENT]

K-pop boy group Ateez will drop its 12th EP, "Golden Hour: Part. 3," on June 13, the group's agency, KQ Entertainment, said Friday.
 
The upcoming release is the third installment in the band's "Golden Hour" album series, which captures their most radiant moments of youth.
 

It marks the first release from the group in about seven months since "Golden Hour: Part. 2" in November.
 
The new EP features five tracks, including "Lemon Drop," "Masterpiece" and "Castle," according to the agency.
 
Members Hongjoong and Mingi participated in penning lyrics for four tracks.

Yonhap
