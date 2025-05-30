BTS’s J-Hope opens ‘And What?’ solo exhibition in Seoul — in pictures

“Musician” zone at J-Hope’s “And What?” Exhibition at AK Plaza in the Hongdae neighborhood, western Seoul. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]
J-Hope of BTS opened an exhibition on the 17th floor of AK Plaza in the Hongdae neighborhood of western Seoul to highlight his career as a solo artist.
Titled “And What?”, the exhibition runs through June 22 and reflects J-Hope’s multifaceted identity while questioning what lies ahead in his career.
The exhibition is divided into five distinct sections — Pioneer, Dancer, Performer, Storyteller and Musician — each representing a different aspect of J-Hope as an artist.
Historic moments in the singer’s career, such as being the first Korean artist to perform on the main stage of Lollapalooza Chicago, and being the first Korean solo singer to perform at BMO Stadium through his ongoing first solo world tour, “j-hope Tour ‘HOPE ON THE STAGE” are highlighted through the space.
Stage props such as microphones, in-ear monitors and costumes worn by the artist are on display. An official merchandise zone has also been set up, offering fans the chance to purchase items such as stickers, key rings, phone grips, pajamas and more.
Here are photos from the exhibition, showcasing the layout, merchandise and stage props used by the singer.
J-Hope’s “And What?” Exhibition at AK Plaza in Hongdae, western Seoul [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]
J-Hope’s “And What?” Exhibition at AK Plaza in Hongdae, western Seoul [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]
J-Hope’s “And What?” Exhibition at AK Plaza in Hongdae, western Seoul [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]
The “Pioneer” zone at J-Hope’s “And What?” Exhibition at AK Plaza in Hongdae, western Seoul [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]
The “Pioneer” zone at J-Hope’s “And What?” Exhibition at AK Plaza in Hongdae, western Seoul [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]
The “Pioneer” zone at J-Hope’s “And What?” Exhibition at AK Plaza in Hongdae, western Seoul [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]
The “Pioneer” zone at J-Hope’s “And What?” Exhibition at AK Plaza in Hongdae, western Seoul [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]
The “Pioneer” zone at J-Hope’s “And What?” Exhibition at AK Plaza in Hongdae, western Seoul [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]
The “Dancer” zone at J-Hope’s “And What?” Exhibition at AK Plaza in Hongdae, western Seoul [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]
The “Dancer” zone at J-Hope’s “And What?” Exhibition at AK Plaza in Hongdae, western Seoul [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]
The “Dancer” zone at J-Hope’s “And What?” Exhibition at AK Plaza in Hongdae, western Seoul [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]
The “Performer” zone at J-Hope’s “And What?” Exhibition at AK Plaza in Hongdae, western Seoul [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]
The “Performer” zone at J-Hope’s “And What?” Exhibition at AK Plaza in Hongdae, western Seoul [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]
The “Performer” zone at J-Hope’s “And What?” Exhibition at AK Plaza in Hongdae, western Seoul [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]
The “Performer” zone at J-Hope’s “And What?” Exhibition at AK Plaza in Hongdae, western Seoul [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]
The “Storyteller” zone at J-Hope’s “And What?” Exhibition at AK Plaza in Hongdae, western Seoul [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]
J-Hope’s “And More” Exhibition at AK Plaza in Hongdae, western Seoul [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]
The "Storyteller” zone at J-Hope’s “And What?” Exhibition at AK Plaza in Hongdae, western Seoul [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]
The "Storyteller” zone at J-Hope’s “And What?” Exhibition at AK Plaza in Hongdae, western Seoul [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]
The "Storyteller” zone at J-Hope’s “And What?” Exhibition at AK Plaza in Hongdae, western Seoul [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]
The “Musician” zone at J-Hope’s “And What?” Exhibition at AK Plaza in the Hongdae neighborhood, western Seoul [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]
The “Musician” zone at J-Hope’s “And What?” Exhibition at AK Plaza in Hongdae, western Seoul [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]
The “Musician” zone at J-Hope’s “And What?” Exhibition at AK Plaza in Hongdae, western Seoul [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]
The “Musician” zone at J-Hope’s “And What?” Exhibition at AK Plaza in Hongdae, western Seoul [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]
The “Musician” zone at J-Hope’s “And What?” Exhibition at AK Plaza in Hongdae, western Seoul [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]
The “Musician” zone at J-Hope’s “And What?” Exhibition at AK Plaza in Hongdae, western Seoul [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]
The “Musician” zone at J-Hope’s “And What?” Exhibition at AK Plaza in Hongdae, western Seoul [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]
The “Musician” zone at J-Hope’s “And What?” Exhibition at AK Plaza in Hongdae, western Seoul [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]
The “Musician” zone at J-Hope’s “And What?” Exhibition at AK Plaza in Hongdae, western Seoul [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]
The “Musician” zone at J-Hope’s “And What?” Exhibition at AK Plaza in Hongdae, western Seoul [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]
The “Musician” zone at J-Hope’s “And What?” Exhibition at AK Plaza in Hongdae, western Seoul [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]
The “Musician” zone at J-Hope’s “And What?” Exhibition at AK Plaza in Hongdae, western Seoul [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]
The “Musician” zone at J-Hope’s “And What?” Exhibition at AK Plaza in Hongdae, western Seoul [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]
An international fan writing a message at J-Hope’s “And What?” Exhibition at AK Plaza in Hongdae, western Seoul [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]
Merchandise at J-Hope’s “And What?” Exhibition at AK Plaza in Hongdae, western Seoul [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]
Merchandise at J-Hope’s “And What?” Exhibition at AK Plaza in Hongdae, western Seoul [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]
Merchandise at J-Hope’s “And What?” Exhibition at AK Plaza in Hongdae, western Seoul [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]
Merchandise at J-Hope’s “And What?” Exhibition at AK Plaza in Hongdae, western Seoul [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]
Merchandise at J-Hope’s “And What?” Exhibition at AK Plaza in Hongdae, western Seoul [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]
Merchandise at J-Hope’s “And What?” Exhibition at AK Plaza in Hongdae, western Seoul [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]
Merchandise at J-Hope’s “And What?” Exhibition at AK Plaza in Hongdae, western Seoul [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]
J-Hope’s “And What?” Exhibition at AK Plaza in Hongdae, western Seoul [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]
BY DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ [[email protected]
]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
