Blackpink’s Jennie donates 100 million won to SNU College of Medicine
Published: 30 May. 2025, 13:39
- LIM JEONG-WON
- [email protected]
Jennie of girl group Blackpink has donated 100 million won ($73,000) to Seoul National University’s College of Medicine, the college announced Friday.
“Jennie has donated 100 million won to the College of Medicine Development Fund,” the college’s development support committee said.
“We are grateful for Jennie's sincere intention to create a positive impact,” said the college’s dean, Kim Jeong-eun. “We will support our students in becoming leaders who embody tolerance, acceptance, empathy, communication, sacrifice and consideration, so they can live up to the trust placed in them by the public.”
Jennie debuted in 2016 as a member of Blackpink and released her solo debut single “Solo” in 2018. She recently performed at Coachella following the release of her debut album “Ruby,” which includes hit songs such as “Like Jennie.”
BY LIM JEONG-WON [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
