BoA to release new Japanese single, launch first Japan tour in six years
Published: 30 May. 2025, 10:19
- LIM JEONG-WON
Singer BoA is set to drop a Japanese single at noon on Friday. She will also kick off a tour across Japan in September, her agency SM Entertainment announced the same day.
The release of BoA’s Japanese single, “Young & Free,” marks the anniversary of her debut in Japan. BoA, who debuted in 2000 at the age of 13 under SM Entertainment, made her Japanese debut on May 30, 2001.
This is her first Japanese single in three years, following 2022’s 20th debut anniversary album, “The Greatest.”
“Young & Free” is a medium-tempo track that blends a breezy summer sound with BoA’s signature vocal expression. Notably, she penned the lyrics and co-composed the song herself, making the single both a personal and musical statement.
The single release is not the only activity BoA has planned for her Japanese fans this year. She will also embark on her first tour in Japan in six years, beginning Sept. 20 at Morinomiya Piloti Hall in Osaka and concluding on Nov. 1 at Tokyo’s iconic Yoyogi National Gymnasium.
In the meantime, BoA has kept busy both on and off the stage. Most recently, she played a key behind-the-scenes role as producer for SM Entertainment’s newest boy group, NCT WISH.
