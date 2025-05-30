 Brother of Blackpink's Jisoo denies hidden camera sex tape filming, distribution
Published: 30 May. 2025, 20:36
The older brother of Blackpink’s Jisoo has denied allegations on Friday that he used a hidden camera to illegally film sexual activity and distributed the contents.
 
The older brother, surnamed Kim, told local media outlet Ilgan Sports that he is “preparing to press charges and is consulting with a legal expert.”
 

On Thursday, a post titled, “I was secretly filmed by the older brother of Blackpink’s Jisoo,” was posted on the community site Blind. The anonymous writer, presumed to be a female, claimed that Kim filmed a sexual encounter with her without her consent and showed it to his acquaintances.
 
The user added that she had been informed that Kim possesses illegally filmed videos of other women and that she is considering suing him.
 
The post has since been deleted.
 
Jisoo’s agency Blissoo told local outlets that it is “currently looking into the matter.”

BY SHIN MIN-HEE [[email protected]]
