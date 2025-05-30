Exhibition in Seoul celebrates BTS member J-Hope’s solo career

BoA to release new Japanese single, launch first Japan tour in six years

Blackpink’s Jennie donates 100 million won to SNU College of Medicine

Ateez to drop new EP, 'Golden Hour: Part. 3'

Girl group i-dle gets set for Japan concert series in October

Related Stories

J-Hope of BTS performs at charity event at invitation of French first lady

J-Hope announces 'Hope On The Stage' tour, kicking off in Seoul

J-Hope begins the 'third take' of his life after completing military service

BTS's J-Hope returns with 'Sweet Dreams' as world tour kicks off

BTS's J-Hope reveals New Year's resolutions in video message to fans