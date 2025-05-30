Girl group i-dle gets set for Japan concert series in October
Published: 30 May. 2025, 14:28
-
- SHIN MIN-HEE
- [email protected]
Girl group i-dle is set to hold its first Japanese concert tour in October, agency Cube Entertainment said Friday.
The group will perform at the Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan, on Oct. 4 and 5 and at the Glion Arena Kobe in Kobe, Japan, on Oct. 18 and 19.
The group finished its “i-DOL” world tour last year, in which it saw some 25,000 concertgoers in regions including Hong Kong, Japan, the United States, Taiwan, Thailand, China and Australia.
The group is also set to perform at the Summer Sonic 2025 music festival in August.
The quintet, consisted of members Minnie, Miyeon, Soyeon, Yuqi and Shuhua, debuted in 2018 with the song, “Latata.” The group released its latest EP “We are” with the lead track “Good Thing” earlier this month, which sold over 1 million physical albums within a week.
BY SHIN MIN-HEE [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)