 Actor Park Bo-gum to hold first fan meet and greet tour in two years
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Entertainment > Movies

print dictionary print

Actor Park Bo-gum to hold first fan meet and greet tour in two years

Published: 30 May. 2025, 19:28
Actor Park Bo-gum [NEWS1]

Actor Park Bo-gum [NEWS1]

 
Actor Park Bo-gum will hold his first fan meet and greet tour in two years, titled “Be With You.”
 
The actor’s agency, The Black Label, revealed the schedule for the meet and greet on its official social media on Friday. The session in Korea will take place on Aug. 1 and 2 at Jangchung Arena in Jung District, central Seoul.
 

Related Article

The agency also announced the global venues and dates for the tour. Park will visit fans in Yokohama, Japan, on July 26 and 27, Singapore on Aug. 14, Kaohsiung, Taiwan, on Aug. 17, Manila on Aug. 22, Bangkok on Aug. 24, Hong Kong on Aug. 29, Jakarta on Aug. 31 and Kuala Lumpur on Sept. 6 and 13.  
 
Tickets will be available through the online platform Yes24 Ticket. Pre-sales will open at 7 p.m. on June 11 for premier members of Park’s official fan club. General ticket sales will begin at 7 p.m. on June 12.
 
Park debuted in 2011 in the thriller film "Blind" and rose to stardom with tvN drama "Reply 1988" (2015-16). Since then, he has taken major roles in popular dramas and films, including "Love in the Moonlight" (2016), "Encounter" (2016-17), "Wonderland” (2024) and “When Life Gives You Tangerines."
 

BY KIM MIN-YOUNG [[email protected]]
tags Park Bo-gum The Black Label

More in Movies

Actor Park Bo-gum to hold first fan meet and greet tour in two years

Actor Lee Dong-gun rumored to be dating Kang Hae-rim

'Dear Hongrang' writer Jang Da-hye finds inspiration in history to craft creative works

'Are you O.K. being touched today?': The question Korean film sets are finally starting to ask

Cannes awards Palme d'Or to Iranian revenge drama 'It Was Just an Accident'

Related Stories

Actor Park Bo-gum signs with The Black Label

Park Bo-gum talks 'unicorn' husband role in Netflix's 'When Life Gives You Tangerines'

IU, Park Bo-gum star in upcoming Netflix series set on Jeju Island

'When Life Gives You Tangerines' star Park Bo-gum to lead new gov't hanbok campaign

Meovv to release first album 'My Eyes Open VVide' in May
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)