Actor Park Bo-gum to hold first fan meet and greet tour in two years
Published: 30 May. 2025, 19:28
Actor Park Bo-gum will hold his first fan meet and greet tour in two years, titled “Be With You.”
The actor’s agency, The Black Label, revealed the schedule for the meet and greet on its official social media on Friday. The session in Korea will take place on Aug. 1 and 2 at Jangchung Arena in Jung District, central Seoul.
The agency also announced the global venues and dates for the tour. Park will visit fans in Yokohama, Japan, on July 26 and 27, Singapore on Aug. 14, Kaohsiung, Taiwan, on Aug. 17, Manila on Aug. 22, Bangkok on Aug. 24, Hong Kong on Aug. 29, Jakarta on Aug. 31 and Kuala Lumpur on Sept. 6 and 13.
Tickets will be available through the online platform Yes24 Ticket. Pre-sales will open at 7 p.m. on June 11 for premier members of Park’s official fan club. General ticket sales will begin at 7 p.m. on June 12.
Park debuted in 2011 in the thriller film "Blind" and rose to stardom with tvN drama "Reply 1988" (2015-16). Since then, he has taken major roles in popular dramas and films, including "Love in the Moonlight" (2016), "Encounter" (2016-17), "Wonderland” (2024) and “When Life Gives You Tangerines."
BY KIM MIN-YOUNG [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)