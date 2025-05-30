Netflix’s ‘Tudum 2025’ to stream live worldwide Sunday
Published: 30 May. 2025, 10:48
-
- LIM JEONG-WON
- [email protected]
Global streaming giant Netflix’s biggest fan event, “Tudum 2025,” will be livestreamed worldwide on Sunday at 9 a.m., featuring a star-studded lineup of celebrities.
The event, named after Netflix’s iconic “tudum” startup sound, will take place at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles, but fans around the globe can tune in live via Netflix.
This year’s edition promises new footage, surprise announcements and musical performances — all while offering sneak peeks at what’s next for the streamer’s most popular series and films.
Korean stars are front and center this year, with “Squid Game” (2021–) cast members Lee Jung-jae, Lee Byung-hun, Park Sung-hoon, Kang Ae-shim and Choi Seung-hyun confirmed to appear — a clear sign that anticipation is heating up ahead of the show’s third season.
Joining them are “Wednesday” (2022–) star Jenna Ortega, “Stranger Things” (2016–) star Millie Bobby Brown and Oscar-winner director Guillermo del Toro, who returns with a new adaptation of “Frankenstein” starring Oscar Isaac and Mia Goth.
“The Rip,” “Outer Banks,” “Emily in Paris” (2020–) season 5, “One Piece” (2023–) season 2 and “Knives Out: Wake Up Dead Man” are also on the content menu, with Netflix teasing exclusive first looks at many of them.
“Tudum” first launched in 2020 in Sao Paulo, Brazil, and has since grown into Netflix’s flagship global fan event. In 2023, the in-person gathering drew over 35,000 fans and generated more than 78 million views across Netflix’s social media platforms.
Fans can catch “Tudum 2025” exclusively on Netflix or visit TUDUM.com for more information on how to watch and what to expect.
BY LIM JEONG-WON [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)