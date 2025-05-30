 Election pledges targeting institutions risk undermining trust
Election pledges targeting institutions risk undermining trust

Published: 30 May. 2025, 00:00
Audio report: written by reporters, read by AI


 
Left: Democratic Party candidate Lee Jae-myung speaks at a campaign rally in Jeju on May 22. Right: People Power Party candidate Kim Moon-soo speaks during a press conference at the National Assembly in Yeouido, western Seoul, on the same day. [NEWS1]

Controversy is growing over underdeveloped policy pledges from Korea’s two major parties as the presidential election draws near. Among them are the Democratic Party’s (DP) proposals to significantly increase the number of Supreme Court justices and introduce a disciplinary dismissal system for prosecutors — moves some critics view as emotionally driven responses to recent political turmoil.
 
The DP included the proposals in its campaign platform under the theme of “overcoming insurrection and restoring democracy.” Confusion followed, however, as the party had recently withdrawn a bill that called for appointing nonlawyers to the Supreme Court and expanding the bench to 100 justices. That proposal had drawn criticism for allegedly seeking to dominate the judiciary. DP candidate Lee Jae-myung distanced himself from the measure, saying, “It wasn’t my idea, and now is not the time.”
 

In defending the broader pledge, the party stated that reforming the judiciary and increasing the number of justices is a longstanding task, not a political move. But with Lee currently facing a Supreme Court review after a lower court’s guilty ruling, the timing of such promises calls for caution. The party’s approach risks undermining the credibility of its judicial reform agenda.
 
A separate pledge to allow prosecutors to be dismissed through disciplinary action has also drawn alarm. Under current law, prosecutors can only be removed through impeachment or if sentenced to imprisonment. These restrictions aim to protect prosecutorial independence from political interference. While political bias in prosecution is a legitimate concern, weakening legal safeguards could expose investigations to undue pressure. The DP’s previous attempt to impeach a prosecutor using its legislative majority, later rejected by the Constitutional Court, already raised questions. Persisting with this approach could be seen as disregarding the existing legal order.
 
The Supreme Court of Korea in Seocho District, southern Seoul, on May 14 [YONHAP]

The People Power Party’s pledges have also raised concerns. Its candidate Kim Moon-soo has vowed to abolish the president’s immunity from criminal prosecution. The pledge appears designed to attack the DP's Lee, who faces multiple trials. Yet presidential immunity is grounded in the principle of democratic legitimacy and exists to ensure institutional stability. Any revision of that principle should be preceded by serious public debate, not campaign-season attacks.
 
After months of political upheaval — martial law, impeachment, criminal trials — Korea’s legal system remains intact. As the election approaches, candidates must avoid pledges that appear rushed or retaliatory. Institutional reform deserves thoughtfulness, not partisanship.


Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
tags Editorials



