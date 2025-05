Police investigate report of possible double voting in presidential election

A voter in southern Seoul may have cast two ballots on the first day of early voting for Korea’s 21st presidential election, prompting police to launch an investigation into suspected early voting fraud.The Suseo Police Precinct said Friday it received a 112 emergency call at 5:11 p.m. on Thursday, reporting that an individual had voted twice at the Daechi 2-dong early voting station in the Gangnam District of southern Seoul.Around the same time, a message circulated in a KakaoTalk group chat used by early voting supervisors in the district, stating that “someone who voted twice at Daechi 2-dong was caught,” police said.Officials are currently verifying the circumstances of the case and investigating whether double voting occurred. A police spokesperson declined to share further details, citing the ongoing nature of the investigation.BY KIM JI-HYE [ [email protected]