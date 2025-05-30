Presidential pledges fall short on science and education

Audio report: written by reporters, read by AI

With just days remaining before Korea's 21st presidential election, voters are presented with campaign pledges that are, overall, underdeveloped. As this election was hastily arranged following the impeachment of a sitting president, the candidates' policies lack depth and precision. Dominant political issues, such as proposed constitutional reforms to reshape the country’s power structure, have overshadowed long-term national priorities like science and education.Yet reforming political institutions should ultimately serve the goal of improving the public’s lives. It is precisely for this reason that science and education — both essential to national competitiveness and quality of life — must not be neglected. Today, as artificial intelligence reshapes global civilization in fundamental ways, Korea urgently needs a comprehensive national strategy. The country’s education system, long burdened by excessive competition, is also widely recognized as in need of sweeping reform. Still, leading presidential candidates offer only superficial proposals in these areas.The two major party candidates, Lee Jae-myung and Kim Moon-soo, recognize the importance of AI, featuring its development prominently among their top 10 campaign pledges. Lee has promised to launch an era of 100 trillion won in AI investment, while Kim has pledged to train 200,000 young AI specialists. However, the specifics behind these goals are lacking. Funding plans for Lee’s initiative are unclear, and Kim’s proposals to expand AI graduate programs and research grants offer little detail.The reality is that even departments promising stable careers, such as semiconductor engineering, are struggling to fill quotas. This calls for bold measures. Among the candidates, Lee Jun-seok stands out for his background in science and technology. He has pledged to introduce policies such as “achievement-based pensions for scientists” and a “national science hero program” to incentivize talent. While refreshing, it remains uncertain whether such ideas will reverse the current trend of top students flocking to medical schools rather than STEM fields.Whoever assumes office must act quickly. Korea needs to gather expert input and craft a realistic strategy to cultivate domestic talent and secure global competitiveness in a world increasingly shaped by U.S.-China technological rivalry.The situation is worse when it comes to education pledges. In three nationally televised debates, not once did the candidates raise education as a topic. Perhaps this is due to the perception that promises to reduce private education costs — once a staple of campaign rhetoric — no longer yield political dividends, having repeatedly failed in the past.Of the few policies that have garnered attention, Lee Jae-myung’s pledge to create “10 Seoul National Universities” and Kim Moon-soo’s plan to introduce a joint degree program between Seoul National University and regional national universities stand out.Lee’s proposal involves boosting local flagship universities to Seoul National University’s level, with the dual aim of enhancing regional competitiveness and reducing college admissions pressure. The idea is appealing: more high-quality universities could ease the frenzy around college entrance exams. Yet major challenges remain, chiefly the vast financial resources needed. Questions also arise about why only national universities would receive such support, when many private institutions outside Seoul also possess strong academic potential. Some critics argue that funding alone will not transform these schools into world-class research universities. What is ultimately needed is a broader reform of higher education, along with programs like the Brain Korea initiative that encourage interuniversity competition.Kim’s joint degree proposal aims to provide a “second chance” to students who fail in Korea’s high-stakes college admissions system, potentially mitigating the social and psychological costs of multiple exam retakes. As a university president, I once explored a similar partnership between Seoul National University and a regional institution with a strong academic department. Internal opposition was unexpectedly strong. While some of that resistance reflected my own limitations in leadership, it also underscored the cultural and institutional barriers that remain.Moreover, the practical benefits of a joint degree program may be limited. The number of students who could benefit would be small, and the overall impact on admissions competition would likely be minimal. For any such program to succeed, it would require not only administrative coordination but also the genuine support of faculty and students across institutions.People often say there are urgent matters and important ones. Most focus on the urgent. But issues like industrial policy, science and technology development, and education reform — though not always politically expedient — are vital for the country’s future. In the 1980s, South Korea might have chosen to focus solely on democratization. Instead, it also laid the groundwork for heavy industry and IT infrastructure. Without that foresight, the nation’s current economic standing would look very different.The next president will take office without a formal transition committee and must begin governing immediately. That makes it even more critical for the campaigns to clarify and strengthen their pledges now. Science and education are not secondary concerns. They are the foundation of Korea’s future, and they demand the full attention of any incoming administration.