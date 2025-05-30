 Early voting turnout reaches 21.19% by morning of day two
Early voting turnout reaches 21.19% by morning of day two

Published: 30 May. 2025, 08:50 Updated: 30 May. 2025, 09:43
A voter is seen holding their ballot at an early voting station in Yeoksam-dong in southern Seoul on May 30, the second day of early voting for the 21st presidential election. [JOONGANG ILBO]

Voter turnout for Korea’s 21st presidential election reached 21.19 percent as of 8 a.m. on Friday, the second day of early voting, the National Election Commission said. 
 
Since polls opened at 6 a.m. Thursday, 9,405,982 of the 44,391,871 eligible voters had cast their ballots. The figure marks a 2.08 percentage point increase from the same time during early voting for the 20th presidential election in 2022, when turnout stood at 19.11 percent. 
 

Related Article

 
South Jeolla recorded the highest turnout so far, with 37.56 percent, followed by North Jeolla at 35.13 percent, Gwangju at 34.33 percent and Sejong at 24.29 percent.
 
Daegu reported the lowest turnout at 14.50 percent. North Gyeongsang followed with 18.28 percent, Busan with 18.39 percent and South Gyeongsang with 18.65 percent.
 
In the greater Seoul area, turnout reached 20.74 percent in Seoul, 19.87 percent in Gyeonggi and 19.98 percent in Incheon.
 
Early voting continues until 6 p.m. Friday. Voters must bring valid identification to cast their ballots at any of the 3,568 early voting stations nationwide. 
 
Locations are available on the National Election Commission’s website (www.nec.go.kr) or through the 1390 helpline.


Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY LEE JI-YOUNG [[email protected]]
