[WEEKEND GETAWAY] Got a day to kill? Here are four quick excursion destinations to visit before summer arrives.
Published: 30 May. 2025, 20:52
- KIM DONG-EUN
If you are willing to follow the trend of visiting places alone and enjoying a day out alone or with close ones, here are the four cities apt for a day trip before the summer humidity arrives.
Cheongju
청주
Cheongju in North Chungcheong is an hour and a half bus ride from Seoul and offers a mix of historical sites and trendy spots to enjoy an urban lifestyle. Sangdang Fortress from the Joseon Dynasty (1392-1910) and the Earthen Fortification in Jeongbuk-dong are the top historical sites to visit. The start of Sangdang Fortress dates back to the Baekje Dynasty (18 B.C. — 688 A.D.), after which it was improved over the Imjin War (1592-1598) and throughout the Joseon Dynasty. The fortress stretches as long as 4.2 kilometers (2.6 miles) and offers visitors a pleasing walk along the site. The Earthen Fortification in Jeongbuk-dong is on a smaller land surface, with a few tall trees planted on a gentle slope — a background that goes great with the sunset. The site is an excellent background for wedding snapshots and other memorable occasion video shoots, with the open greenery providing a refreshing view.
Apart from the historical sites, Seongan-gil is a trendy street to head for if you seek a neighborhood with cafes and small shops. Surrounded by old and new establishments, the street hosts busking performances, select shops, and individual restaurants with fusion menus. If you are into a less crowded version of a cafe-filled space, head to Suamgol Mural Village. Spoiler alert: It involves walking uphill to reach the village, but the view will ensure a tranquil visit. Nearby the Suamgol Village is a famous bulgogi restaurant that serves thin strips of grilled marinated pork: Bongyong Bulgogi, whose meat has a special pouring sauce that adds flavor. It's popular but accommodates many people simultaneously, promising visitors a quick seat arrangement.
Gunsan
군산
Gusan in North Jeolla is a city that breathes history. Although located slightly further away from other nearby cities in the Seoul metropolitan area, usually taking two and a half hours by bus, it is rising as a city for day trips, given its richness in both history and choice of eateries. Some tourist favorites are Chowon Photo Studio in Sinchang-dong and Gyeongam-dong Railroad Village in Gyeongam-dong. The Japanese-style House in Sinheung-dong is another tourist staple, especially for photographers. Chowon Photo Studio was once a cafe that transformed into a photo studio to act as a background for the hit movie "Christmas in August" (1998) starring actors Han Seok-gyu and Sim Eun-ha. The Gyeongam-dong Railroad Village is a retro-style space featuring street shops and eateries from the 1970s and 80s, like dalgona (hardened sugar candy), and rents out old-style uniforms for those who want to snap pictures at the old railway. The Japanese-style houses in Shinheung-dong are another phototaking spot not to miss, with their exotic wooden frames and architecture.
Leesungdang, the oldest bakery in Korea, is another must-visit spot in the city. It is believed to have been founded in 1928; the bakery boasts nearly 100 years of history, although its wrapping papers note its founding year as 1945, the year of Korean independence. Its steady sellers are the red bean paste bun and veggie bun alongside numerous cakes, cookies and other desserts.
Gongju
공주
Gongju in South Chungcheong was the capital of the Baekje Kingdom (18 B.C. — A.D. 660). Gongsanseong Fortress and the Tomb of King Muryeong, both UNESCO Heritage Sites from that era, stand as staples of the tourist itinerary.
If you visit Gongju, hop on the Goma Train — the name of the train being identical to that of the city's mascot — which takes passengers around the major historic spots of the city, departing from Gongsanseong Fortress and stopping by the ancient tombs, the Gongju Hanok Village and the National Museum. The fair is only 3,000 won ($2.17), so it gets sold out quickly during weekends. The first train starts at 10 a.m. from the west gate of the Gongsanseong Fortress and only operates via on-site ticket purchase.
Gongju is also known for chestnut-infused desserts, as the city's specialty is chestnuts, sweet and rich in texture, thanks to the temperate weather and fertile soil. If you visit the city's old neighborhoods, you will find old houses that have undergone renovation to serve as retro-style cafes, featuring creative chestnut desserts and drinks.
Cheonan
천안
Dankuk University Cheonan campus is also worth visiting, as it features Cheonhoji, a park with a large reservoir offering a peaceful view. The reservoir is often called a lake, commonly called "Dandae" Lake, a shorter name of Dankuk University in Korean. Toujours Bakery is also a popular stop for dessert lovers, as the bakery's site features small installations shaped like houses from animated movies, with round roofs and colorful walls. Tous Les Jours, the bakery chain found as commonly as the Paris Baguette across Korea, got the inspiration for the name from Toujours, which adds a fun factor to the visit.
