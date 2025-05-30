Early voting official arrested for suspected proxy voting in Seoul
Published: 30 May. 2025, 11:06 Updated: 30 May. 2025, 11:31
-
- LIM JEONG-WON
- [email protected]
Police arrested an early voting station official on Thursday on suspicion of casting a proxy vote, authorities said Friday.
The official is suspected of voting in place of her husband at a polling station in Gangnam District, southern Seoul, and was taken into custody the same day, according to police.
The arrested official was a contractual civil servant with the Gangnam District Office, appointed as a temporary election worker, according to police.
She is suspected of having attempted to vote with her own ID around 5 p.m., after allegedly casting a proxy vote using her husband's ID at the Daechi 2-dong early voting station in Gangnam District at approximately 1 p.m. on Thursday.
Police received a report at 5:11 p.m. Thursday stating that "someone is voting twice," and arrested the official 30 minutes later at the scene.
The Gangnam District Office dismissed the official from her contractual position on Friday. The National Election Commission plans to separately report the case to authorities.
BY LIM JEONG-WON [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)