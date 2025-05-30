MBC mutes Reform Party candidate Lee Jun-seok during debate due to sexually explicit remarks

Election commission looking into possible breach of protocol at polling station in Seoul

Early voting off to record-breaking start Thursday amid concerns over economy, democracy

Presidential candidates make final campaign efforts as early voting begins

Korea's presidential candidates want constitutional reform. Experts say they don't go far enough.

Candidates clash in heated presidential debate, overshadowing talk of nuclear energy, health care and reform

In final presidential debate, candidates spar over nuclear armament, North Korea and martial law

'I don't need bulletproof laws': PPP's Kim comes out swinging at DP's Lee

Second Korean presidential debate marred by more barbs, little substance from candidates

Candidate Lee apologizes for wife's use of civil servants