Lee Jun-seok apologizes again for misogynistic 'chopstick' comment after disciplinary motion submitted
Published: 30 May. 2025, 19:22
- LIM JEONG-WON
Reform Party presidential candidate Lee Jun-seok held an emergency press conference on Friday at the National Assembly in Yeouido, western Seoul, after 21 lawmakers from five progressive parties on the same day jointly submitted a disciplinary motion over his allegedly misogynistic comments during the third televised debate.
While attacking the Democratic Party (DP) for "buying time" in confirming whether certain remarks by DP candidate Lee Jae-myung's son are true and "suppressing the media,” Lee Jun-seok once again apologized for failing to “soften up and select a more moderate term to the an extent that the public expects, despite my own efforts to do so.”
During the third presidential debate hosted by the National Election Commission on Tuesday, Lee said to Democratic Labor Party candidate Kwon Young-kook, “By Democratic Labor Party standards, if someone were to say about a woman, ‘I want to stick chopsticks in her — would that be considered misogynistic or not?”
The original comments about sticking chopsticks into women were allegedly made by DP candidate Lee Jae-myung's son in the past, according to claims by Lee Jun-seok's campaign and others.
While apologizing for making the remarks during the debate, Lee Jun-seok did not back down from the assertion that Lee Jae-myung's son had made the comments, accusing the DP of refusing to verify the claim.
"The DP is currently trying to suppress the media because early voting is underway," Lee Jun-seok said. "They believe that if they can just get through this period, it won’t affect the election process. They are buying time by refusing to answer whether the remarks were actually made. Blocking fact-checking is part of the DP's political behavior."
In response to a question on whether the remarks were misogynistic and aimed at dividing people through wedge politics, Lee said, "What votes could I possibly gain by provoking someone, both male or female, through those remarks?"
The progressive lawmakers argued that the remark referenced a female body part and constituted sexual violence and harassment.
“Lee committed sexual violence by publicly degrading and insulting a specific gender in a televised election campaign,” the lawmakers said. “Viewers who watched the broadcast became victims of his sexually violent language.”
They further asserted that the act seriously violated the Public Official Election Act, the National Assembly Code of Ethics and the Code of Conduct for Lawmakers.
“Tolerating Lee’s remarks undermines efforts to build a society rooted in gender equality and respect for human rights in Korea,” the lawmakers said, urging strict disciplinary action against Lee.
Before the press conference, Lee had emailed party members, saying, “I deeply apologize to all those who were hurt due to the level of expression and the failure to properly convey my true intentions during the third TV debate.”
He acknowledged that his inappropriate language had caused disappointment and distress.
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY LIM JEONG-WON,HAN YOUNG-HYE [[email protected]]
