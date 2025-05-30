Woman arrested for burning Lee Jae-myung campaign poster at elementary school

Early voting official arrested for suspected proxy voting in Seoul

Lee, Kim in last-minute push for swing voters on final day of early voting

‘Heartbreaking' election: Minor parties struggle for visibility in Korea’s snap vote

Marked ballot found in return envelope during early voting

Early voting turnout reaches 21.19% by morning of day two

8 in 10 intend to vote in presidential election

Election commission looking into possible breach of protocol at polling station in Seoul

Police investigate report of possible double voting in presidential election