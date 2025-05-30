Marked ballot found in return envelope during early voting
Published: 30 May. 2025, 13:39
On the second day of early voting for the 21st presidential election on Friday, authorities launched an investigation after a report was filed about a pre-marked ballot being found inside a return envelope.
An election observer reported that “a ballot marked for Democratic Party candidate Lee Jae-myung was discovered, folded in half, inside a return envelope.”
The Gyeonggi Nambu Provincial Police Agency received a 112 emergency call around 7:10 a.m. from a polling station in Yongin, Gyeonggi, regarding the incident.
The report was made after a voter, upon receiving a return envelope following ID verification, informed the election observer that a marked ballot was already inside.
In out-of-district early voting, voters are issued one ballot and one return envelope separately. In this case, the marked ballot was found already placed inside the envelope.
Police officers who responded to the scene handed the case over to the National Election Commission and withdrew. Although initial procedures have concluded, police said a full investigation may be launched depending on the outcome of the commission’s inquiry.
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY JEONG HYE-JEONG [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)