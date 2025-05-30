 Marked ballot found in return envelope during early voting
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Politics

print dictionary print

Marked ballot found in return envelope during early voting

Published: 30 May. 2025, 13:39
A voter is seen holding their ballot before going into the voting booth at an early voting station in Gangnam District, southern Seoul, on May 30. [JOONGANG ILBO]

A voter is seen holding their ballot before going into the voting booth at an early voting station in Gangnam District, southern Seoul, on May 30. [JOONGANG ILBO]

 
On the second day of early voting for the 21st presidential election on Friday, authorities launched an investigation after a report was filed about a pre-marked ballot being found inside a return envelope.
 
An election observer reported that “a ballot marked for Democratic Party candidate Lee Jae-myung was discovered, folded in half, inside a return envelope.”
 
The Gyeonggi Nambu Provincial Police Agency received a 112 emergency call around 7:10 a.m. from a polling station in Yongin, Gyeonggi, regarding the incident.   
 

Related Article

 
The report was made after a voter, upon receiving a return envelope following ID verification, informed the election observer that a marked ballot was already inside.
 
In out-of-district early voting, voters are issued one ballot and one return envelope separately. In this case, the marked ballot was found already placed inside the envelope.  
 
Police officers who responded to the scene handed the case over to the National Election Commission and withdrew. Although initial procedures have concluded, police said a full investigation may be launched depending on the outcome of the commission’s inquiry. 
 


Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY JEONG HYE-JEONG [[email protected]]
tags Korea early voting elections ballot

More in Politics

Marked ballot found in return envelope during early voting

‘Heartbreaking' election: Minor parties struggle for visibility in Korea’s snap vote

Lee, Kim in last-minute push for swing voters on final day of early voting

Early voting official arrested for suspected proxy voting in Seoul

Woman arrested for burning Lee Jae-myung campaign poster at elementary school

Related Stories

Early voting turnout reaches 21.19% by morning of day two

8 in 10 intend to vote in presidential election

Election commission looking into possible breach of protocol at polling station in Seoul

Testing one, two, three

Police investigate report of possible double voting in presidential election
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)