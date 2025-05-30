NEC suspects reported pre-marked ballot a hoax, asks for investigation
Published: 30 May. 2025, 19:22
The National Election Commission (NEC) said Friday it suspects an allegedly pre-marked ballot reported found inside a return envelope was fabricated and that police have been asked to investigate.
On the second day of early voting for the 21st presidential election on Friday morning, a report was filed alleging that a ballot marked for Democratic Party candidate Lee Jae-myung was discovered folded in half inside a return envelope at the early voting site in Seongbok-dong Community Center in Suji District, Yongin, Gyeonggi.
“The voter in question is suspected of having received a completed ballot from another individual and placing it in an empty return envelope in an attempt to create confusion at the voting site,” the NEC said in a statement.
The NEC said it will accordingly request a police investigation into the case.
An election observer reported to authorities that “a ballot marked for Democratic Party candidate Lee Jae-myung was discovered folded in half inside a return envelope.”
The report stemmed from a woman in her twenties who, after completing the voter verification process, claimed to find the marked ballot inside her return envelope and informed the election observer.
Early voters casting ballots outside their registered constituency are issued a ballot and a return envelope.
