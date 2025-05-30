Woman arrested for burning Lee Jae-myung campaign poster at elementary school
Published: 30 May. 2025, 10:48
Police arrested a woman at the scene for setting fire to a campaign poster of Lee Jae-myung, the Democratic Party presidential candidate.
Seoul’s Gangbuk Police Precinct said on Friday that it was investigating the woman on charges of violating the Public Official Election Act.
The woman is accused of setting fire to Lee’s campaign poster at 4:33 a.m. Friday, which was hanging on the wall of Samgaksan Elementary School in Mia-dong, Gangbuk District, northern Seoul.
“We are investigating the tool used in the crime and the motive,” said a police official.
Under the Public Official Election Act, anyone who damages or removes an election poster or banner without just cause may face up to two years in prison or a fine of up to 4 million won ($2,900).
BY JEONG HYE-JEONG
