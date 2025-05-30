 Adult man fined $2,000 for injuring 4-year-old girl while jumping on kids' trampoline
Adult man fined $2,000 for injuring 4-year-old girl while jumping on kids' trampoline

Published: 30 May. 2025, 16:42
A trampoline demonstration ahead of a circus to be held on Nodeul Island in Yongsan District, central Seoul, is seen on May 2. Photo is not related to the story. [YONHAP]

A 42-year-old man was fined for injuring another child while playing with his own child on a trampoline at an indoor playground referred to as a “kids' cafe.”
 
The Daejeon District Court said Friday that it gave the man a 3 million won ($2,180) fine for inflicting bodily injury through negligence.
 

The man was charged with jumping forcefully and causing powerful rebounds while playing on a trampoline with his child at a kids’ cafe in Yuseong District, Daejeon, on Oct. 30, 2022. His behavior caused a nearby 4-year-old girl to fall and suffer injuries.
 
The girl lost her balance due to the rebound and fell, sustaining a fibula fracture and other injuries that required six weeks of treatment.
 
The trampoline in question was designed exclusively for children. Warning signs were posted nearby, including “For safety, guardians should refrain from using the trampoline” and “Guardians, please check your surroundings when using the trampoline.”
 
“The defendant had a duty to refrain from using the trampoline and, if unavoidable, to check his surroundings and use it cautiously to prevent other children from falling and getting hurt due to the rebound,” said the court.
 
Following the verdict, the man’s attorney submitted a notice of appeal to the court.
 


Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY HAN YOUNG-HYE [[email protected]]
