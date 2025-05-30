Court orders NewJeans members to pay ADOR $725,600 for every independent entertainment activity
Published: 30 May. 2025, 20:39
- SHIN MIN-HEE
A court has imposed a stricter ban on the five members of the girl group NewJeans. Now they will be required to pay 1 billion won ($725,600) to their agency ADOR for every rogue activity they hold outside the company.
The Seoul Central District Court on Friday ruled in favor of ADOR, saying that it is illegal for the five singers — Minji, Hanni, Danielle, Haerin and Hyein — to carry out activities independent from the agency.
The court ordered indirect enforcement on the five singers, meaning that they will be fined if they do not comply with the ruling. As the fine applies to each person, if all members pursue prohibited activities, they will be required to pay a total of 5 billion won.
The court maintained that the members are not allowed to engage in entertainment activities independently or through a third party without prior approval or consent from ADOR until the lawsuit over the validity of the singers' exclusive contracts with ADOR is finished.
Friday's decision pointed out that the five singers had violated the earlier court order to return to ADOR and saw "there is a possibility of future violations" as well.
The court said that the decision was based on two factors: that the five NewJeans members declared their intent to terminate their exclusive contracts with ADOR in November last year and undergo entertainment activities independently, and that the group performed at the ComplexCon Hong Kong festival last March under a new name, NJZ, and released a new song titled "Pit Stop."
After the Hong Kong performance, ADOR decided to request indirect enforcement.
ADOR filed a suit to determine the validity of their contracts on Dec. 3 last year, citing that "a unilateral claim that trust has been broken does not justify grounds for termination." On Jan. 6, the agency filed a motion for an injunction blocking the five members from carrying out independent activities.
The second hearing of the lawsuit over the validity of the exclusive contract is scheduled for June 5.
