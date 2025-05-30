Korean gov't 'concerned' as Covid-19 cases surge in Hong Kong, China, Thailand

Man fined $2,000 for injuring 4-year-old girl while jumping on kids' trampoline

Patrol plane communicating normally until right before cash, Navy says

Education Ministry urges punishment of Daejeon school officials over teacher who murdered student

Related Stories

'She would still be here': Father expresses regret after 7-year-old daughter killed in school stabbing

Teacher accused of killing 7-year-old student taken off ventilator, but questioning yet to restart

Police mull disclosing identity of teacher suspected of fatally stabbing 7-year-old girl

Family of student fatally stabbed in Daejeon sues teacher, principal and city

Police release identity of Siheung stabbing suspect