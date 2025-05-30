HiKR Station opens at Incheon Airport to showcase Korean culture
Published: 30 May. 2025, 09:41
- LIM JEONG-WON
A new cultural promotional space, HiKR Station, opened at Incheon International Airport’s Terminal 1 on Thursday, the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism and the Korea Tourism Organization (KTO) announced the same day.
Designed as a multisensory cultural platform, HiKR Station targets global travelers, particularly those from Gen Z and Alpha generations, offering an interactive introduction to contemporary Korean culture.
The name combines “Hi” and “KR” to symbolize a friendly greeting from Korea.
The facility features five key experience zones. HiKR POSE includes interactive booths to unwind after flights, while HiKR SHOT provides self-photo zones featuring famous Korean landmarks and cuisine. HiKR STAGE offers K-pop video booths for creating short-form content, and HiKR PICK houses event booths where visitors can take part in experience-based activities and collect souvenirs. Beauty UP is a space for makeup and dress-up sessions.
The KTO’s “Hi-Ten Crew” will be stationed on-site to assist with photography and lead cultural activities such as quizzes and games.
“HiKR Station is a place that goes beyond the simple function of a tourism promotion center and designs the first impression of traveling to Korea,” said Seo Young-chung, acting president of the KTO. “The KTO will do its best to tailor content to evolving travel trends and interests to encourage repeat visits.”
To mark the launch, a five-day event dubbed “Excitement Week” will run through Monday, featuring DJ sets, dance crew performances and fandom-targeted activities, including a global K-pop idol voting event and souvenir giveaways.
