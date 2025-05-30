Korean gov't 'concerned' as Covid-19 cases surge in Hong Kong, China, Thailand
Published: 30 May. 2025, 15:14
The government is closely monitoring Covid-19 outbreaks in nearby countries such as Hong Kong, China and Thailand and preparing for a potential resurgence of the virus in Korea this summer.
The Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasures Headquarters held a meeting Friday morning at the government complex in Sejong, chaired by Second Deputy Director General Lee Han-kyung of the Ministry of the Interior and Safety, to review the emergency medical response system and future plans.
“Covid-19 cases are increasing in some neighboring countries, including Hong Kong, China and Thailand, which is concerning,” Lee said. “People aged 65 and older, as well as residents of high-risk facilities, should get vaccinated now to prevent severe illness and death.”
Overseas Covid-19 cases are on the rise, according to the headquarters. In Hong Kong, the number of confirmed cases during the twentieth week of this year — between May 11 and 17 — stood at 977, surpassing last summer’s peak of 796.
In China, the positivity rate is steadily climbing and nearing the previous peak of 21.1 percent of all those tested. In Thailand, more than 65,000 cases were reported during the twenty-first week, following the Songkran holidays during the sixteenth week.
In contrast, Korea’s surveillance data shows a stable trend, with the number of hospitalized patients remaining around 100 over the past month.
Considering the outbreaks in Hong Kong and other nearby countries and regions, as well as last year’s surge in cases during the summer, the government is preemptively preparing for a possible resurgence in the coming months.
Last year, the number of confirmed cases jumped from 456 in the fourth week of July to 1,362 in the second week of August, peaking at 1,441 in the third week. Accordingly, the vaccination deadline for high-risk groups, including people aged 65 and older, has been extended from April 30 to June 30.
The Korean Medical Association’s (KMA) Infectious Disease Response Committee also issued a statement Thursday, saying, “Large daily temperature fluctuations and increased population movement due to domestic and international travel, along with reduced compliance with personal hygiene measures like handwashing, raise concerns.”
“There is considerable concern about a Covid-19 resurgence, and with more indoor activities likely due to the hot weather, the risk of respiratory infections spreading may increase,” the association warned.
The KMA recommended maintaining personal hygiene, wearing masks, responding swiftly to symptoms, encouraging testing for high-risk individuals and those returning from countries with outbreaks, participating in vaccinations and ventilating indoor spaces.
“We experienced difficulties during the Covid-19 surge in August last year, and another wave could come this summer,” the KMA said. “Please continue to follow daily preventive measures like mask-wearing and handwashing and actively participate in vaccination efforts.”
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY CHAE HYE-SEON [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
