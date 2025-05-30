 Military investigates deadly Navy aircraft crash in Pohang
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Social Affairs

print dictionary print

Military investigates deadly Navy aircraft crash in Pohang

Published: 30 May. 2025, 10:19
Military personnel recover the bodies of the crew at the site of a Navy patrol aircraft crash in Sinjeong-ri, Donghae-myeon, southern Pohang, North Gyeongsang, on May 29. [YONHAP]

Military personnel recover the bodies of the crew at the site of a Navy patrol aircraft crash in Sinjeong-ri, Donghae-myeon, southern Pohang, North Gyeongsang, on May 29. [YONHAP]

 
The military has launched an investigation into the cause of a Navy patrol aircraft crash in Pohang, North Gyeongsang.
 
The investigation began after the military extinguished the flames around the aircraft and recovered the bodies at the crash site shortly after the incident on Thursday afternoon, according to the Navy on Friday.
 

Related Article

During the night, authorities set up lighting equipment and focused on locating the black box and debris related to the cause of the crash.
 
The military plans to determine the cause of the crash through forensic analysis of the recovered materials and communication records.
 
Authorities are also working to identify the remains.
 
Military personnel recover the bodies of the crew at the site of a Navy patrol aircraft crash in Sinjeong-ri, Donghae-myeon, southern Pohang, North Gyeongsang, on May 29. [YONHAP]

Military personnel recover the bodies of the crew at the site of a Navy patrol aircraft crash in Sinjeong-ri, Donghae-myeon, southern Pohang, North Gyeongsang, on May 29. [YONHAP]

Due to severe damage caused by the crash and subsequent fire, identification will be carried out through DNA analysis. Funeral arrangements will be made in consultation with the bereaved families.
 
The P-3CK patrol aircraft crashed into a forested hill in southern Pohang at 1:49 p.m. Thursday while conducting takeoff and landing training near Pohang Gyeongju Airport. All four people on board died.


Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY LEE JI-YOUNG [[email protected]]
tags Navy P-3 Crash Korea

More in Social Affairs

Late U.S. teacher’s legacy lives on through Ulsan scholarship

Military investigates deadly Navy aircraft crash in Pohang

HiKR Station opens at Incheon Airport to showcase Korean culture

Police investigate report of possible double voting in presidential election

NEC admits it 'failed to control' Seoul voting site congestion

Related Stories

South Korea joins U.S.-led multinational anti-submarine exercise

Four dead after Navy aircraft crashes in Pohang

U.S. transport authorities, Boeing to join probe into Korea's deadly airplane crash

Korea begins work on test site for indigenous combat system for next-generation destroyer

One dead, several injured in 14-vehicle pileup on highway in Gyeonggi
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)