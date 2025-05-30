Military investigates deadly Navy aircraft crash in Pohang
Published: 30 May. 2025, 10:19
The military has launched an investigation into the cause of a Navy patrol aircraft crash in Pohang, North Gyeongsang.
The investigation began after the military extinguished the flames around the aircraft and recovered the bodies at the crash site shortly after the incident on Thursday afternoon, according to the Navy on Friday.
During the night, authorities set up lighting equipment and focused on locating the black box and debris related to the cause of the crash.
The military plans to determine the cause of the crash through forensic analysis of the recovered materials and communication records.
Authorities are also working to identify the remains.
The P-3CK patrol aircraft crashed into a forested hill in southern Pohang at 1:49 p.m. Thursday while conducting takeoff and landing training near Pohang Gyeongju Airport. All four people on board died.
