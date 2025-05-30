 Son Heung-min linked with move to Saudi Arabia: Report
Son Heung-min linked with move to Saudi Arabia: Report

Published: 30 May. 2025, 11:26
Son Heung-Min of Tottenham applauds fans during a lap of honour after the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Brighton & Hove Albion in London on May 29. [EPA/YONHAP]

Son Heung-min has emerged as a transfer target for Saudi Arabian clubs, British tabloid The Sun reported on Friday.
 
Citing sources within Tottenham, the outlet claimed that the club may consider letting the player go if a substantial offer arrives this summer.
 

“The Korean winger has been identified by the billionaire-backers of the league as a superstar target, with Cristiano Ronaldo set to leave Al-Nassr,” the outlet reported. “Chiefs believe Son can open the Saudi Pro League up to a whole new audience in the Far East, where he is adored and a national icon.”
 
Saudi clubs had initially targeted Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah, but with Salah set to remain in the Premier League, interest has shifted to Son as an alternative, according to The Sun.
 
Son played in 46 matches this season across all competitions — 30 in the Premier League with seven goals, 10 in the UEFA Europa League with three goals, four in the League Cup with one goal and two in the FA Cup without scoring — totaling 11 goals and 12 assists. This marked his first single-digit goal tally in the Premier League since his debut season with Tottenham in 2015–16, when he scored four.
 
Despite modest personal stats, Son celebrated his first major trophy since joining the European top flight 15 seasons ago, as Tottenham claimed the UEFA Europa League title this season.
 
“Son used to be Tottenham's ever-present and was a constant source of goals and assists down the years,” The Sun said. “But like many of his teammates, he has been off the pace this term, scoring just 11 goals in all competitions.”
 
The outlet added that Son’s departure could provide Tottenham with a significant transfer fee to fund new signings.
 


Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY BAE YOUNG-EUN [[email protected]]
