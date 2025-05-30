 Bessent predicts DOGE savings will continue after Musk departure
Published: 30 May. 2025, 10:49
U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent testifies before a House Appropriations subcommittee oversight hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington on May 6. [REUTERS/YONHAP]

U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said billionaire Elon Musk did some "very important work" in the early months of the Trump administration and predicted that savings from Musk's Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) effort would continue.
 
Bessent told the Fox News Channel that the Treasury has taken on several members of Musk's unofficial DOGE team as full-fledged Treasury employees who will continue to "ferret out waste, fraud and abuse" in government.
 

"So DOGE is not going to end with Elon," Bessent said a day after Musk announced his departure from the Trump administration. "It is a way of thinking about cutting costs, and it's also a way of thinking about making the government more productive and more efficient. So I would expect that these would be the initial savings, and they will continue from here."
 

 

