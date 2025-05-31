Paik Jong-won's YouTube channel uploads new videos amid TheBorn Korea controversy
Published: 31 May. 2025, 14:32
- JIN EUN-SOO
New YouTube content was uploaded on the official channel of Paik Jong-won, CEO of TheBorn Korea, on Friday, approximately three weeks after the celebrity chef announced he would suspend all TV appearances and focus on restoring his scandal-hit company.
A total of eight short-form videos were uploaded to the Paik Jong Won channel on YouTube on Friday, featuring owners of various franchises run by TheBorn Korea, including brands like Yeon Don Ball Katsu, Yeokjeon Udon, Rolling Pasta and Hong Kong Banjeom. The franchisees made promotional statements about their branches.
The comments section was closed with a post reading, "any malicious secondary use of this material, including baseless speculation or slander against the store owners, may be subject to restriction due to violations of image and copyright laws."
The uploaded videos are speculated to be an extension of support by TheBorn Korea as a recent array of scandals involving the company and Paik have severely affected sales at its franchises.
Paik, an influential TV personality and a mega restaurateur running more than 20 dining brands, was recently mired in controversy regarding the mislabeling of ingredient products and allegations of using low-quality ingredients compared to high prices.
Hygiene issues also surfaced when Paik was seen spraying apple juice on meat using a pesticide container at a recent barbecue festival, although his company explained that the container was previously unused.
Early in May, Paik announced through the YouTube channel he would step away from all television appearances. He announced that his company would spend 30 billion won ($21,732) in support measures for the franchises.
