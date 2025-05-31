 Documentary on Blackpink's Lisa to focus on artist's solo career
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Entertainment > K-pop

print dictionary print

Documentary on Blackpink's Lisa to focus on artist's solo career

Published: 31 May. 2025, 14:59
Lisa, member of the K-pop group Blackpink, attends the season three premiere of HBO's ″The White Lotus″ (2021-) at Paramount Studios in Los Angeles on February 10, 2025. [AFP/YONHAP]

Lisa, member of the K-pop group Blackpink, attends the season three premiere of HBO's ″The White Lotus″ (2021-) at Paramount Studios in Los Angeles on February 10, 2025. [AFP/YONHAP]

 
A documentary on Lisa of Blackpink that hones in on her latest solo career will be made, according to Sony Music Vision on Thursday. 
 
"The film will follow one year in the life of the multi-hyphenate artist, as she takes time away from the most successful girl group in K-pop history to pursue her own solo journey," the company said in a press release. 
 

Related Article

The documentary, which doesn't have a title yet, will be directed by award-winning Sue Kim who has won an A24 award for her film "The Last of the Sea Women" (2024) that looks into the lives of haenyeo (female sea divers) on Jeju Island. She also produced an Apple TV+ documentary series "K-Pop Idols" (2024) that discloses some of the not-so-glitzy sides of K-pop idols, following artists like rapper Jessie and girl group Blackswan. 
 
The Lisa documentary will follow one year of her solo career, giving fans an exclusive look at the star's life, according to the film company. 
 
Lisa has pursued diverse projects since going solo from Blackpink, such as featuring in HBO original "The White Lotus" (2021-) and debuting solo at Coachella. She also participated in several collaboration works with pop artists like Maroon 5 and Tyla.

BY JIN EUN-SOO [[email protected]]
tags lisa blackpink sue kim

More in K-pop

Documentary on Blackpink's Lisa to focus on artist's solo career

Court orders NewJeans members to pay ADOR $725,600 for every independent entertainment activity

Brother of Blackpink's Jisoo denies hidden camera sex tape filming, distribution

BTS’s J-Hope opens ‘And What?’ solo exhibition in Seoul — in pictures

Exhibition in Seoul celebrates BTS member J-Hope’s solo career

Related Stories

Blackpink's Lisa drops first full solo album 'Alter Ego'

Blackpink's Lisa to release solo single 'New Woman' featuring Spanish singer Rosalía

Blackpink’s Lisa prepares to go solo

Lisa's solo track 'Money' surpasses 300 million streams on Spotify

Blackpink's Lisa becomes a 'New Woman' on collaboration single with Rosalía

Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)