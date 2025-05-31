Documentary on Blackpink's Lisa to focus on artist's solo career
Published: 31 May. 2025, 14:59
A documentary on Lisa of Blackpink that hones in on her latest solo career will be made, according to Sony Music Vision on Thursday.
"The film will follow one year in the life of the multi-hyphenate artist, as she takes time away from the most successful girl group in K-pop history to pursue her own solo journey," the company said in a press release.
The documentary, which doesn't have a title yet, will be directed by award-winning Sue Kim who has won an A24 award for her film "The Last of the Sea Women" (2024) that looks into the lives of haenyeo (female sea divers) on Jeju Island. She also produced an Apple TV+ documentary series "K-Pop Idols" (2024) that discloses some of the not-so-glitzy sides of K-pop idols, following artists like rapper Jessie and girl group Blackswan.
The Lisa documentary will follow one year of her solo career, giving fans an exclusive look at the star's life, according to the film company.
Lisa has pursued diverse projects since going solo from Blackpink, such as featuring in HBO original "The White Lotus" (2021-) and debuting solo at Coachella. She also participated in several collaboration works with pop artists like Maroon 5 and Tyla.
