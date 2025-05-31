Subway services resume between Yeouido and Aeogae stations after fire
Published: 31 May. 2025, 09:35 Updated: 31 May. 2025, 10:41
-
- JIN EUN-SOO
- [email protected]
The fire broke out while the train was traveling between Yeouinaru and Mapo stations, the metro service said. The fire has since been extinguished.
Line No. 5 subway services resumed full operations as of 10:15 a.m., according to Seoul Metro.
The fire was reported at 8:43 a.m., and it is suspected that an older male passenger had set the fire inside the train using gasoline, according to local authorities.
The suspect attempted to escape but was arrested by police at Yeouinaru Station.
The fire was put out with an extinguisher placed inside the train carriage.
Passengers were evacuated through a tunnel and no casualties have been reported currently, authorities said.
Updated, May 31: Added information about possible cause of fire. Story also updated as subway resumed operations.
BY JIN EUN-SOO [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)