Subway services resume between Yeouido and Aeogae stations after fire

Published: 31 May. 2025, 09:35 Updated: 31 May. 2025, 10:41
Passengers of Line No. 5 subway evacuate through a tunnel on the morning of May 31 after a fire broke out inside the compartment. [YONHAP]

Subway services resumed between Yeouido and Aeogae stations on Line No. 5 after being suspended due to a fire on Saturday morning, according to Seoul Metro. 
 
The fire broke out while the train was traveling between Yeouinaru and Mapo stations, the metro service said. The fire has since been extinguished.
 
Line No. 5 subway services resumed full operations as of 10:15 a.m., according to Seoul Metro.  
 
The fire was reported at 8:43 a.m., and it is suspected that an older male passenger had set the fire inside the train using gasoline, according to local authorities. 
 
The suspect attempted to escape but was arrested by police at Yeouinaru Station.
 
The fire was put out with an extinguisher placed inside the train carriage.
 
Passengers were evacuated through a tunnel and no casualties have been reported currently, authorities said.  
 
Updated, May 31: Added information about possible cause of fire. Story also updated as subway resumed operations.
Police restrict access to Mapo Station on Saturday morning after a fire broke on a Line No. 5 subway train traveling between Yeouinaru and Mapo stations. [NEWS1]

BY JIN EUN-SOO [[email protected]]
