'It was terrifying': Passengers recount arson incident on Seoul subway as 400 forced to evacuate
Published: 31 May. 2025, 17:10
Audio report: written by reporters, read by AI
A brief but shocking arson incident on Seoul Subway Line No. 5 on Saturday morning resulted in a mass train evacuation for 400 passengers.
“I saw the suspect pouring oil in the middle of the train carriage and throwing a tissue that had caught on fire," said Oh Chang-geun who was the first person to report the arson incident.
Oh, who was on his way to work, said he saw the male suspect dressed in a blue top. He said the suspect borrowed some tissues from another passenger on the subway. Moments later, the suspect reportedly poured a yellow liquid, believed to be flammable, on the floor.
Passengers began to flee in panic as a fire broke out and black smoke spread throughout the train.
At that moment, Oh called 119 to report the fire. "Subway Line No. 5 heading to Gongdeok Station has caught fire," he reported.
He repeatedly pressed the emergency bell, but the train did not stop right away.
“I thought I was going to die,” he said.
The train eventually slowed, and he and other men helped elderly passengers and women jump about 1.5 meters (4.9 feet) down into a tunnel before he too escaped. Rust stains from the tunnel were clearly visible on his pants.
“The suspect didn’t say anything and had a blank expression. I’m now scared to ride the subway,” he said.
About 20 injured passengers received emergency treatment from firefighters outside Mapo Station.
Police said they arrested the suspect, estimated to be in his 60s, at Yeouinaru Station at 9:45 a.m. He was being carried out on a stretcher when the police noticed his soot-covered hands and started questioning him.
The suspect admitted to starting the fire but did not provide a motive. Police are investigating the exact circumstances of the crime, including how the fire was set.
Fire station authorities said the blaze started in the fourth carriage of the subway train.
By the time firefighters arrived at 9:04 a.m., the driver and passengers had already put out the flames using fire extinguishers. No fatalities were reported, as passengers managed to evacuate through the tunnel.
Fire authorities estimate about 400 passengers were on board. Twenty-one people were sent to hospitals for minor injuries, including smoke inhalation and scrapes, while 130 others received on-site treatment and returned home.
“Modern subways are made with flame-retardant materials, so the fire did not spread significantly,” said Kim Jin-chul, an official from Mapo Fire Station, in a briefing Saturday.
One passenger surnamed Lee, 75, lost her shoes while fleeing through the tunnel.
“People were running and pushing, and I ended up barefoot in my socks,” she said. "Hearing people scream, I thought there was an armed burglar or something, but then I heard people screaming that a fire broke out."
Another passenger surnamed Kim in her 60s said her throat still "feels dry from the smoke."
"It was terrifying. The subways were so crowded. I’m just thankful to be alive,” she said, wiping away tears.
“To prevent copycat incidents, we will strengthen patrols with police in all stations and trains under our management until June 3,” Seoul Metro said.
The Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport and the Ministry of Interior and Safety also said Saturday they will inspect the emergency response manual and other safety measures.
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY LEE YOUNG-KEUN, JUN YUL [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)