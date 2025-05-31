Police seek arrest warrant for election worker accused of casting vote on husband's behalf
Published: 31 May. 2025, 15:16
Police detained the suspect without a warrant Thursday, shortly after they received a call that someone had voted twice at a polling station in Gangnam's Daechi 2-dong neighborhood.
The Seoul Suseo Police Station applied for the warrant on charges of deceptive voting, seeking to extend her detention.
The woman, a contract employee for Seoul's Gangnam district health office who was appointed as an election worker by the election watchdog, was found to have been tasked with issuing ballots for voters.
Yonhap
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
