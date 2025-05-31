 Police seek arrest warrant for election worker accused of casting vote on husband's behalf
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Social Affairs

print dictionary print

Police seek arrest warrant for election worker accused of casting vote on husband's behalf

Published: 31 May. 2025, 15:16
An early voting is taking place in Seoul on May 30. [KIM JUNG-HUN]

An early voting is taking place in Seoul on May 30. [KIM JUNG-HUN]

Police on Saturday filed for a formal arrest warrant for an election worker who allegedly cast an early vote for the June 3 presidential election on her husband's behalf, officials said.
 
Police detained the suspect without a warrant Thursday, shortly after they received a call that someone had voted twice at a polling station in Gangnam's Daechi 2-dong neighborhood.
 
The Seoul Suseo Police Station applied for the warrant on charges of deceptive voting, seeking to extend her detention.
 
The woman, a contract employee for Seoul's Gangnam district health office who was appointed as an election worker by the election watchdog, was found to have been tasked with issuing ballots for voters.
 
 

Yonhap
tags election

More in Social Affairs

Police seek arrest warrant for election worker accused of casting vote on husband's behalf

Elderly man suspected of arson arrested after fire on Seoul subway stops trains

Navy holds memorial for four service members killed in plane crash

Celebrities share experiences in early voting for Korea's presidential election

Court orders NewJeans members to pay ADOR $725,600 for every independent entertainment activity

Related Stories

Faces in the crowd

Won plummets as Trump declares victory

First in line

PPP barks at election watchdog for unfairly defending ruling party

Official campaigning for June 3 presidential election to begin Monday
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)