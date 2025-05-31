Police seek arrest warrant for election worker accused of casting vote on husband's behalf

Police on Saturday filed for a formal arrest warrant for an election worker who allegedly cast an early vote for the June 3 presidential election on her husband's behalf, officials said.Police detained the suspect without a warrant Thursday, shortly after they received a call that someone had voted twice at a polling station in Gangnam's Daechi 2-dong neighborhood.The Seoul Suseo Police Station applied for the warrant on charges of deceptive voting, seeking to extend her detention.The woman, a contract employee for Seoul's Gangnam district health office who was appointed as an election worker by the election watchdog, was found to have been tasked with issuing ballots for voters.Yonhap