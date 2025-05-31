Saturday's fortune: Home is where the heart wins today
Published: 31 May. 2025, 07:00
Family bonds, heartfelt generosity and emotional clarity shape a day of warmth, reflection, and shared joy across all signs. Your fortunes for Saturday, May 31, 2025.
💰 Wealth: Financial rhythms and spending cues
💪 Health: Physical energy and self-care
❤️ Love: Relationship climate and emotional connections
🧭 Lucky directions: Best directions for harmony and fortune
🐭 Rat (Born in: 1936, 1948, 1960, 1972, 1984, 1996)
💰 Average | 💪 Average | ❤️ Blue | 🧭 North
🔹 Life is built on affection and bonds.
🔹 A parent’s love knows no bounds.
🔹 You’ll feel the urge to give — even something small.
🔹 Joyful spending may arise from the heart.
🔹 Consider a family outing or couple’s day out.
🔹 You may fall under love’s enchantment.
🐮 Ox (Born in: 1937, 1949, 1961, 1973, 1985, 1997)
💰 Good | 💪 Strong | ❤️ Unity | 🧭 Northeast
🔹 Family harmony is the foundation of joy.
🔹 Expect a lively and bustling home.
🔹 The more, the merrier — people and blessings.
🔹 Rally family to share house duties.
🔹 Joy multiplies when shared with others.
🔹 Communication flows easily today.
🐯 Tiger (Born in: 1938, 1950, 1962, 1974, 1986, 1998)
💰 Steady | 💪 Good | ❤️ Joy | 🧭 South
🔹 A day full of life and flavor.
🔹 You may feel proud of your family.
🔹 A celebration or invitation may come your way.
🔹 Though tired, your heart feels light.
🔹 Life may overflow with simple joy.
🔹 A bright, cheerful energy surrounds you.
🐰 Rabbit (Born in: 1939, 1951, 1963, 1975, 1987, 1999)
💰 Average | 💪 Average | ❤️ Joy | 🧭 East
🔹 Blood ties shine brightest today.
🔹 Prioritize vegetables and fruits over meat.
🔹 The afternoon may be more favorable.
🔹 A gathering or invitation may arise.
🔹 Travel or step away from routine.
🔹 The day brings mixed outcomes — stay flexible.
🐲 Dragon (Born in: 1940, 1952, 1964, 1976, 1988, 2000)
💰 Average | 💪 Average | ❤️ Jealousy | 🧭 West
🔹 No parent truly wins against their child’s will.
🔹 Give without drawing attention to it.
🔹 Avoid being one-sided in conversations.
🔹 Household matters need open dialogue.
🔹 Prioritize family over outsiders today.
🔹 Blend your flair with current trends.
🐍 Snake (Born in: 1941, 1953, 1965, 1977, 1989, 2001)
💰 Average | 💪 Average | ❤️ Generous | 🧭 West
🔹 Expenses may arise — manage mindfully.
🔹 This or that — it may all feel the same.
🔹 Be frugal with words, but generous in action.
🔹 Praise can inspire great outcomes.
🔹 Discuss domestic tasks with your partner.
🔹 White attire may bring lightness and calm.
🐴 Horse (Born in: 1942, 1954, 1966, 1978, 1990, 2002)
💰 Average | 💪 Average | ❤️ Generous | 🧭 South
🔹 Smile and the world may smile back.
🔹 Embrace optimism and live generously.
🔹 You may find yourself teaching or helping someone.
🔹 Leave early — traffic delays are likely.
🔹 Nothing particularly good or bad — just flow.
🔹 Be cautious in how you manage relationships.
🐑 Sheep (Born in: 1943, 1955, 1967, 1979, 1991, 2003)
💰 Outflow | 💪 Caution | ❤️ Conflict | 🧭 South
🔹 Speak less today — silence is golden.
🔹 Be wary of those who seem overly friendly.
🔹 Some people may frustrate or puzzle you.
🔹 Differing perspectives may lead to tension.
🔹 Avoid physical strain or risky activity.
🔹 Remember — nothing in life comes for free.
🐵 Monkey (Born in: 1944, 1956, 1968, 1980, 1992, 2004)
💰 Steady | 💪 Good | ❤️ Joy | 🧭 North
🔹 You may anchor the household today.
🔹 Long-awaited news may arrive.
🔹 Family affection may feel especially warm.
🔹 A day of shared care and kindness.
🔹 Your plans may move forward smoothly.
🔹 A positive mindset brings strength.
🐔 Rooster (Born in: 1945, 1957, 1969, 1981, 1993, 2005)
💰 Steady | 💪 Good | ❤️ Happiness | 🧭 South
🔹 Happiness may radiate from your daily life.
🔹 Live as if today is the best day.
🔹 You may achieve a meaningful goal.
🔹 Capture precious moments — photos last forever.
🔹 Enjoy the small, certain joys of life.
🔹 Believe — dreams are made to come true.
🐶 Dog (Born in: 1946, 1958, 1970, 1982, 1994, 2006)
💰 Outflow | 💪 Caution | ❤️ Conflict | 🧭 East
🔹 Refrain from interfering—stay back today.
🔹 Kindness may come easier with strangers than rivals.
🔹 Domestic spats are fleeting — give in gracefully.
🔹 Avoid large crowds or loud places.
🔹 Keep emotions in check — stay rational.
🔹 Choose words that bring light, not harm.
🐷 Pig (Born in: 1935, 1947, 1959, 1971, 1983, 1995, 2007)
💰 Outflow | 💪 Average | ❤️ Generous | 🧭 North
🔹 Aches and soreness may surface — rest is key.
🔹 Old habits may resurface — stay mindful.
🔹 Softness often conquers force.
🔹 Avoid overeating or overindulging.
🔹 Don’t spend impulsively — pause before purchasing.
🔹 Show compassion to others and high standards to yourself.
This horoscope is based on the 12 zodiac signs, each represented by an animal. Using Saju (the Four Pillars of Destiny) and geomancy, astrologer Cho Ku-moon provides insights on wealth, health, love, and overall fortune.
