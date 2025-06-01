 Processing the price hike
Processing the price hike

Published: 01 Jun. 2025, 17:06
A consumer shops for processed foods on a street in Myeong-dong, central Seoul, on June 1. According to the Statistics Korea data portal, prices of processed food products rose 4.1 percent in April compared to the same month last year. [NEWS1]

A consumer shops for processed foods on a street in Myeong-dong, central Seoul, on June 1. According to the Statistics Korea data portal, prices of processed food products rose 4.1 percent in April compared to the same month last year. [NEWS1]

 
A consumer shops for processed foods on a street in Myeong-dong, central Seoul, on June 1. According to the Statistics Korea data portal, the prices of processed food products rose 4.1 percent in April compared to the same month last year. The pace of increase has been accelerating for five consecutive months, and 4.1 percent marks the highest level since December 2023, when it reached 4.2 percent. [NEWS1] 
