LG Energy begins mass production of batteries for ESS at U.S. plant

LG Energy Solution (LGES), Korea's leading battery maker, said Sunday it has begun mass production of lithium iron phosphate (LFP) batteries for energy storage systems (ESS) at its manufacturing plant in the United States.The pouch LFP batteries for ESS, based on Long Cell technology, are being manufactured at the LGES plant in Michigan, according to the Korean company.“We are currently in discussions with multiple customers in the North American region for the supply of our ESS batteries,” LGES officials said, noting that supply to a number of major U.S. energy firms, such as Terra-Gen and Delta Electronics, has already been confirmed.LGES said it plans to swiftly respond to growing demand for ESS in advanced industries, such as artificial intelligence data centers and renewable energies.LGES is the only major global battery maker that has started the mass production of LFP batteries tailored for use in ESS in the United States.Yonhap