 U.S. raises issue with Korea's restrictions on beef imports, LMOs, map data transfer in trade talks
Published: 01 Jun. 2025, 19:22
U.S. beef is displayed at a large supermarket in Seoul on April 1. [YONHAP]

The United States has called for a resolution of Korea's restrictions on beef imports, living modified organisms (LMOs), overseas transfer of high-precision map data and other nontariff measures in their latest trade negotiations, government sources said Sunday.
 
The three items were mentioned in the second round of technical discussions on various trade issues, including trade imbalance and nontariff barriers, between the two countries in Washington last month, according to sources familiar with the matter.
 

Related Article

All the items are listed on the 2025 National Trade Estimate (NTE) Report on Foreign Trade Barriers, issued by the office of the U.S. Trade Representative ahead of the Donald Trump administration's announcement of country-specific reciprocal tariffs in early April.
 
The NTE report pointed out that Korea has an import ban on U.S. beef from cattle aged 30 months or older, claiming such a "transitional measure" has remained in place for 16 years following the signing of a bilateral FTA in 2008.
 
The report also claimed Seoul's regulatory system for agriculture biotechnology, including the LMO law, presents challenges to U.S. agricultural exports, and Korea's restrictions on the export of location-based data have led to a competitive disadvantage for international suppliers.
 
Google has repeatedly requested the Korean government to allow the company to transfer the country's high-precision map data overseas, but Seoul has dismissed the request, citing national security and digital sovereignty concerns. The government plans to decide by August whether to allow such a transfer.
 
Seoul and Washington have been working to craft a package deal on trade issues, including tariffs, nontariff barriers and economic cooperation, by July 8, when the 90-day pause on the Trump administration's reciprocal tariffs will end.
 
Korea has been seeking either a full exemption from or reduction in the Trump administration's 25 percent reciprocal tariffs for the country, as well as sectoral tariffs on steel, automobile and other imports.

Yonhap
tags Living modified organism Tariff Trump

