BTS to celebrate 12th anniversary with massive festival near Seoul
Published: 01 Jun. 2025, 14:12
-
- YOON SO-YEON
- [email protected]
The largest-scale celebration will take place on June 13 and 14 at Kintex in Gyeonggi for the 12th anniversary of K-pop megastar BTS.
The offline BTS Festa event will take place with some 20 booths set up at the convention center as well as a stage set up for ARMY, the dedicated fandom of boy band BTS.
The indoor venue comes as a welcome choice as the previous year's BTS Festa led to heatstroke among visitors as well as staff.
The event will include photo spots, exhibitions and hands-on experiences where visitors can make their own album art or buttons. A Spotify playlist corner will allow visitors to listen to playlists chosen by the BTS members.
An online event will also begin on Monday and last until June 13. Details will be disclosed on Monday through the 2025 BTS Festa website.
“We always thank you, ARMY, for the unwavering love you continue to give to BTS,” said the band's agency, BigHit Music.
“We have expanded the event in all aspects possible for the convenience of the visitors. We will make every possible preparation to give the best memories for everyone.”
J-Hope of BTS will release a new digital single titled “Killin' It Girl” on June 13 with U.S. rapper GloRilla.
Four of his bandmates — V, RM, Jimin and Jungkook — are set to finish their military duties by June 11, and the last member, Suga, is set to be discharged on June 21.
BY YOON SO-YEON [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)