Election watchdog head apologizes for 'poor management' of early voting

The chief of the election watchdog apologized Saturday for the poor management of this week's early voting for the presidential election, vowing efforts to determine the cause of the mismanagement and clarify responsibility.Roh Tae-ak, chairperson of the National Election Commission (NEC), issued an apology to the public over criticism of the NEC's poor ballot management during the two-day early voting Thursday and Friday for the June 3 presidential election.“I'd like to sincerely apologize to the people over the poor management related to the early voting,” Roh told reporters at the office of an election management committee in eastern Seoul.“As soon as the election process is completed, [the NEC] will determine the cause [of the mismanagement] and who's responsible so as to take stern legal actions,” he added.His message came after NEC Secretary General Kim Yong-bin apologized Thursday for the poor management of ballot papers at a polling station in western Seoul, where some voters waiting in long lines were seen taking their ballots outside.An election worker was also apprehended Friday after allegedly casting an early vote for the presidential election on her husband's behalf.Roh, meanwhile, said there were reported obstructions to the election during the early voting period, noting that some NEC workers suffered injuries and that there was a break-in at an election watchdog's office.“The NEC is taking the issue seriously. We will take legal steps to sternly respond,” Roh said.The June 3 election was triggered by former President Yoon Suk Yeol's failed martial law bid in December. Allegations of election fraud were among the main reasons Yoon cited when he declared martial law.Yonhap