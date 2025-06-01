Oh dear...

Unprecedented incidents such as the removal of paper ballots and proxy voting occurred during early voting in Korea’s 21st presidential election, held from May 29 to 30. In a public statement on May 31, National Election Commission Chairman Noh Tae-ak acknowledged that “there were some administrative shortcomings” and expressed regret for the confusion. However, the People Power Party and others voiced strong criticism. Some experts are now calling for reforms to the current early voting system. [PARK YONG-SEOK]