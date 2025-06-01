 Oh dear...
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > 2025 Presidential Election

print dictionary print

Oh dear...

Published: 01 Jun. 2025, 20:00
 
 
Unprecedented incidents such as the removal of paper ballots and proxy voting occurred during early voting in Korea’s 21st presidential election, held from May 29 to 30. In a public statement on May 31, National Election Commission Chairman Noh Tae-ak acknowledged that “there were some administrative shortcomings” and expressed regret for the confusion. However, the People Power Party and others voiced strong criticism. Some experts are now calling for reforms to the current early voting system. [PARK YONG-SEOK]
tags Cartoons

More in 2025 Presidential Election

A government that surpasses the failures of the past eight years

The first 100 days: What Korea’s next government must learn from the past

Voters must reject last-minute smears in presidential race

Oh dear...

Presidential candidates rally on final weekend before election

Related Stories

Benefiting from division

Korea in the eye of the storm...

“Where am I? Who am I?”

Tried in vain

After 909 days.....
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)