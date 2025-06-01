Presidential candidates to hold final rallies on eve of election
Published: 01 Jun. 2025, 14:31
On the eve of the presidential election, candidates from major parties will hold their final rallies on Monday, wrapping up official campaign activities.
According to political insiders on Sunday, Democratic Party candidate Lee Jae-myung has chosen western Seoul's Yeouido Park as the site of his final campaign event. He is expected to deliver his speech facing the National Assembly, which played a key role in lifting martial law during the Dec. 3 crisis last year.
The location is intended to underscore his vow to complete the so-called “Revolution of Light” — a reference to the candlelight demonstrations during former President Yoon Suk Yeol’s impeachment proceedings.
Lee announced his final campaign plans on Saturday via Facebook, writing, “Yeouido is a historic place where the crisis of democracy was overcome last winter and Korea was protected. I hope to stand once again at the starting point of that great history, where the organized power of awake citizens and the values of democracy shone brightest.”
People Power Party candidate Kim Moon-soo will hold his closing rally at Seoul Plaza in front of City Hall in downtown Seoul — the same site where former President Yoon held his final campaign rally during the last presidential election.
Starting his day in Jeju, Kim plans to work his way north to Seoul in a final “south-to-north” tour aimed at boosting nationwide support.
“The area in front of City Hall holds symbolic significance as the heart of both Seoul and the Republic of Korea,” a PPP official said. “It’s also a space with high foot traffic where people can easily gather.”
Reform Party candidate Lee Jun-seok is considering either Gangnam in southern Seoul or the city of Daegu for his final rally.
According to his campaign, Gangnam symbolizes youth and reform — key themes of his platform — while Daegu emphasizes his identity as the “legitimate heir of the conservative bloc.”
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY HAN YOUNG-HYE [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)