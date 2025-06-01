'Yoon should not come near the party': PPP interim chief rebukes ex-president's call to support Kim Moon-soo
After former President Yoon Suk Yeol released a letter urging people to support People Power Party (PPP) presidential candidate Kim Moon-soo, PPP Emergency Response Committee Chairman Kim Yong-tae responded with a sharp rebuke, saying, “Former President Yoon should not even come near the party.”
In a Facebook post on Sunday afternoon, Kim said, “Today, the People Power Party revised its party constitution to formally ban presidential interference in party affairs. To be precise, this was the ‘Yoon Suk Yeol prevention amendment.’”
Kim continued, “Yoon left the party, but in reality, he was expelled. We were even preparing to introduce a clause that would automatically expel him from the party if he did not voluntarily resign.”
He also claimed that “the biggest beneficiary of martial law was Lee Jae-myung,” referring to the Democratic Party candidate. “Had it not been for martial law, Lee would not be running for president — he would have already been forced out of politics,” Kim said.
Earlier that day, the PPP held its 16th National Committee meeting, where 565 out of 794 members voted. Of those, 530 voted in favor of amending the party constitution and regulations to ban the president from intervening in key party matters.
The amendment includes a provision explicitly prohibiting Yoon from intervening in party elections, nominations and appointments. It also introduces a clause barring any faction — including one centered around the president — from undermining intraparty democracy and fair competition among party members.
Earlier Sunday afternoon, a letter from former President Yoon in support of Kim Moon-soo was read aloud at a weekend rally in Gwanghwamun, central Seoul, organized by Pastor Jeon Kwang-hoon of the Sarang Jeil Church.
At the rally, Lee Dong-ho, former deputy head of the Yeouido Institute, took the stage and read the statement: “This country is in a dire crisis. In order to protect our liberal democracy and return our nation to normal, I earnestly ask you to go to the polls on June 3 and vote for Kim Moon-soo.”
“Casting a vote for Kim Moon-soo is how we protect the freedom and future of this country,” Yoon's statement continued. “If we miss this opportunity, the cost in time and sacrifice will be great, and the restoration of our liberal democracy and status as a normal state may no longer be possible.”
“If we gather our courage and unite as one, we can protect our freedom and sovereignty," added the letter.
