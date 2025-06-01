Korea stresses importance of maintaining USFK in talks with U.S. lawmakers

A senior Korean defense official has underscored the importance of maintaining the current troop level of the 28,500-strong U.S. Forces Korea (USFK) during meetings with U.S. lawmakers Saturday, the South's Ministry of National Defense said.The move came amid speculation that the United States may partially pull out USFK to seek "strategic flexibility" to better deal with an assertive China.Deputy Defense Minister for Policy Cho Chang-rae made the point as he met with U.S. congressional delegations representing the Senate and the House of Representatives, respectively, on the margins of the Shangri-La Dialogue, an annual defense forum in Singapore. Cho attended the gathering instead of acting Defense Minister Kim Seon-ho.In the talks, Cho emphasized that the South Korean military and the USFK should continue to work together to maintain regional peace and stability by enhancing deterrence against North Korea on the Korean Peninsula on the back of a firm combined defense posture, the ministry said.Cho also stressed the South Korea-U.S. alliance has played a key role for peace and security on the Korean Peninsula and in the region and called for bipartisan support in further advancing the relationship, as he thanked the U.S. Congress for its continued efforts in keeping the troop level of the USFK unchanged.In response, the U.S. lawmakers reaffirmed Washington's extended deterrence commitment to South Korea, using all military capabilities, and assessed that the South Korea-U.S. alliance remains "ironclad," according to the ministry.The Wall Street Journal earlier reported that the Pentagon is considering withdrawing around 4,500 troops, or 16 percent, of U.S. troops stationed in South Korea. The Pentagon has dismissed the report as untrue, while Seoul ruled out any talks over such an issue, which requires bilateral consultation.Still, a senior U.S. defense official has emphasized the need to "modernize" the alliance with South Korea and "calibrate" U.S. force posture on the Korean Peninsula to deter China.During Saturday's talks, both sides also discussed bilateral defense issues, including cooperation in the shipbuilding and arms industries and deepening military cooperation between North Korea and Russia.Cho called for U.S. congressional support for easing legal hurdles and signing the Reciprocal Defense Procurement Agreement to advance science and technology cooperation in areas including shipbuilding, naval maintenance, repair and overhaul, artificial intelligence and manned-unmanned teaming systems, the ministry said.The U.S. lawmakers pledged congressional support to bolster bilateral cooperation in the shipbuilding and arms industries. Both sides expressed grave concerns over Pyongyang and Moscow's illegal cooperation and concurred on the need for a stern response with the international community.Attending the talks were U.S. Sens. Tammy Duckworth, Democrat from Illinois, and Nebraska Republican Pete Ricketts, along with Reps. John Moolenaar, Republican of Michigan, Brian Mast, Republican of Florida, and Arizona Democrat Greg Stanton.Yonhap