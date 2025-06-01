Independent candidate Hwang Kyo-ahn to withdraw, back PPP's Kim
Published: 01 Jun. 2025, 18:36
Independent presidential candidate No. 7 Hwang Kyo-ahn announced on Sunday that he would withdraw from the race and throw his support behind Kim Moon-soo, the presidential candidate of the People Power Party.
“I will support candidate Kim because now is the time to consolidate all remaining strength," Hwang said in a YouTube video. "I support what he is doing. I will step down and do everything I can to help him protect the administration.”
Hwang, a former prime minister and conservative party leader, also stressed his concern about election integrity.
“Our final task is to prevent election fraud,” he said. “Fortunately, Candidate Kim has pledged to fix this issue.
“The urgent task at hand is to stop Lee Jae-myung from winning. Candidate Kim is the one who can fight against anti-state forces.”
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY JEONG HYE-JEONG [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
