Presidential candidates rally on final weekend before election
Published: 01 Jun. 2025, 19:16
Liberal Democratic Party presidential candidate Lee Jae-myung waves his hand at a campaign rally near Dongdaegu Station Square in Daegu on June 1, two days ahead of Election Day. Center: Conservative People Power Party candidate Kim Moon-soo holds a rally near the Equestrian Statue of Yi Seong-gye in Uijeongbu, Gyeonggi, on June 1. Right: Lee Jun-seok of the minor Reform Party speaks at a rally at Dongtan Lake Park in Hwaseong, Gyeonggi, on June 1.
