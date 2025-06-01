Damage from subway fire estimated at 330 million won
Published: 01 Jun. 2025, 12:25
The arson attack on Seoul Metro Line No. 5 on Saturday caused an estimated 330 million won ($239,000) in property damage, according to emergency authorities.
The suspect admitted to doing so because he was dissatisfied with the outcome of a divorce suit during police questioning.
The Seoul Emergency Operations Center stated that one subway car was partially destroyed and two others sustained soot damage in the fire. Fire authorities estimated the total damages at about 330 million won.
Seoul Metro said it is reviewing legal action against the suspect — a man in his 60s — including a civil suit for damages and a claim for indemnity.
The transit authority also said it is considering measures to address the issue of surveillance footage not being transmitted in real time to the control center at the time of the incident.
Roughly 400 passengers evacuated through the tunnel during the fire. A total of 23 people, including the suspect, were taken to hospitals for minor injuries such as smoke inhalation, while 129 others received emergency treatment at the scene.
Subway services were temporarily suspended between Yeouido and Aeogae stations. Trains bypassed Mapo and Yeouinaru stations without stopping until operations resumed at 10:06 a.m. The fire was fully extinguished at 10:24 a.m.
According to fire authorities and police, the fire broke out around 8:45 a.m. between Yeouinaru and Mapo stations. The suspect, who was taken out of the train on a stretcher at Yeouinaru Station, had visible soot on his hands. He admitted to setting the fire and was arrested at the scene at around 9:45 a.m.
Authorities said it is unlikely that he was under the influence of alcohol or drugs at the time. Police are also considering whether he has a history of mental illness.
A warrant for the suspect's detention could be requested as early as Sunday.
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY HAN YOUNG-HYE [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
