 Fire breaks out on northern Seoul’s Mount Surak
Published: 01 Jun. 2025, 22:48
Firefighters put out a blaze on Mount Surak in Nowon District, northern Seoul, on June 1. [YONHAP]

A fire broke out on Mount Surak in Nowon District, northern Seoul at around 8:38 p.m. Sunday. There were no confirmed casualties.
 
Fire authorities mobilized some 30 vehicles and 109 personnel to put out the blaze, which spread behind a sports center in Sanggye-dong. The Nowon District Office issued an alert through text messages advising residents to stay away from the blaze and close windows.
 

Major flames were extinguished at around 9:52 p.m., some 70 minutes after the fire broke out.
  
Fire authorities said it will investigate the extent of the damage and the exact cause of the blaze.
 

BY SARAH KIM [[email protected]]
Fire breaks out on northern Seoul's Mount Surak

