Fire breaks out on northern Seoul’s Mount Surak

A fire broke out on Mount Surak in Nowon District, northern Seoul at around 8:38 p.m. Sunday. There were no confirmed casualties.Fire authorities mobilized some 30 vehicles and 109 personnel to put out the blaze, which spread behind a sports center in Sanggye-dong. The Nowon District Office issued an alert through text messages advising residents to stay away from the blaze and close windows.Major flames were extinguished at around 9:52 p.m., some 70 minutes after the fire broke out.Fire authorities said it will investigate the extent of the damage and the exact cause of the blaze.BY SARAH KIM [ [email protected]