Fire breaks out on northern Seoul’s Mount Surak
Published: 01 Jun. 2025, 22:48
-
- SARAH KIM
- [email protected]
Fire authorities mobilized some 30 vehicles and 109 personnel to put out the blaze, which spread behind a sports center in Sanggye-dong. The Nowon District Office issued an alert through text messages advising residents to stay away from the blaze and close windows.
Major flames were extinguished at around 9:52 p.m., some 70 minutes after the fire broke out.
Fire authorities said it will investigate the extent of the damage and the exact cause of the blaze.
BY SARAH KIM [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)