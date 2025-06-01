Joint investigation committee launched to probe Navy patrol aircraft crash

The Navy said Saturday it has launched a joint investigation committee with the military, civilian experts and the government to probe into the cause of a recent fatal patrol aircraft crash.A Navy P-3CK patrol plane crashed on a mountain in Pohang, North Gyeongsang, on Thursday, killing all four Navy officers aboard.The Navy said the joint investigation committee consisted of military authorities, including the Air Force and the Army, the Coast Guard and aircraft maintenance experts.“To ensure the probe's transparency, reliability and fairness, the committee included not only officers from other armed forces, but also civilian experts,” a Navy official said.Surveillance camera footage, provided by the Navy, showed the aircraft flying on a seemingly normal operation and abruptly plummeting within a few seconds.Navy officials suspected a mechanical problem in the aircraft as the possible cause for the crash but did not rule out other possible causes, including a bird strike or a sudden change in the weather.Yonhap