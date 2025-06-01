Korean, Japanese airports open exclusive immigration lines to mark 60 years of ties
Published: 01 Jun. 2025, 19:48
A special fast-track immigration lane for Korean and Japanese travelers opened Sunday at four major airports, including Haneda Airport in Japan and Gimpo International Airport in Korea, drawing praise from Korean visitors for its convenience as the two countries mark the 60th anniversary of diplomatic ties.
“Japan and Korea are geographically close and share active cultural exchanges, so I hope this doesn’t remain a pilot program,” said 27-year-old Song Hye-in at around 10:40 a.m. on Sunday at Haneda Airport in Tokyo.
Song had just arrived from Gimpo International Airport on an Asiana Airlines flight and was walking toward the dedicated immigration lane for Korean travelers.
“I visit Japan three or four times a year," Song said. "It used to be inconvenient because the lines were always too long, but now with the dedicated lane, it’s very convenient. I hope the new fast-track service will become a permanent feature rather than a one-time event."
About 80 Korean nationals arriving that morning at Haneda Airport used the dedicated immigration counters. It is the first time such exclusive lanes have been introduced for citizens of the two countries.
The lanes are available at four airports — Haneda, Fukuoka, Gimpo and Gimhae — and will operate on a trial basis throughout June.
Korean and Japanese short-term travelers who have visited the other country at least once in the past year can use the service, provided their flights arrive between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m.
Korean passport holders heading to Japan must complete immigration and customs declarations in advance via the Visit Japan Web platform to receive a QR code for entry.
Japanese nationals visiting Korea must submit an electronic entry declaration and can complete the immigration process through a Japanese-only kiosk that scans the QR code, collects fingerprints and takes a photo before allowing access to the immigration counter.
Ahead of the first arrival on Sunday, Haneda Airport staff prepared signs that read “Priority Lane for the 60th Anniversary of Korea-Japan Diplomatic Relations” and deployed three Korean-speaking staff members to assist travelers.
Out of the 16 counters open for foreign nationals, six were assigned for Korean travelers, who passed through smoothly without queues, while long lines formed at the other counters.
Many travelers expressed hope that the exclusive service would continue beyond June.
One man in his 50s, the first to use the lane that day, said, “It was so convenient to go right through. My kids love Japan too, but they came a day earlier and didn’t get to use this lane, so I bragged about it.”
“Trips to Japan are often short, so I want to make the most of my schedule," said Oh Soo-hyun, who travels to Japan once or twice a month for work and leisure. "It’s really nice to have a dedicated lane in a country so close to us.”
Lim So-hyuk, visiting Japan for a job interview, also echoed other Korean visitors' view, saying the Korean-only lane feels "special" and such opportunities "expand as relations between the two countries continue to improve."
“We hope many travelers enjoy their airport experience during this one-month program, which celebrates 60 years of diplomatic friendship,” said an official from Haneda Airport.
The number of tourists traveling between the two countries continues to rise. Last year, a record 8.82 million Koreans visited Japan, while about 3.22 million Japanese visited Korea.
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY KIM HYUN-YE [[email protected]]
