Middle school student charged for assaulting teacher with baseball bat

Published: 01 Jun. 2025, 12:40
Suwon Nambu Police Station in Gyeonggi [GYEONGGI NAMBU PROVINCIAL POLICE]

A middle school student has been charged by police for allegedly striking a teacher with a baseball bat during class, fracturing the teacher’s rib.
 
Suwon Nambu Police Station in Gyeonggi said Saturday that the student, a boy in his teens, is under investigation on suspicion of causing injury with a weapon.
 

The incident occurred at around 9:50 a.m. Friday during a physical education class on the playground of a middle school in Suwon, Gyeonggi. The student allegedly swung a baseball bat multiple times at a male teacher in his 50s, inflicting injuries that included a broken rib.
 
The teacher is receiving treatment at a nearby hospital.
 
According to a report by YTN, the student said he was dissatisfied with the teacher’s instructional methods. Other students were present and witnessed the attack, police said.
 
Officers brought the student in for questioning and are continuing to investigate the motive behind the assault.
 
“We have not yet conducted a formal suspect interview, and the teacher is still receiving medical treatment,” a police official said.
 
“Additional investigation is needed to determine the full circumstances, and we plan to summon the student for further questioning soon.”


Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY HYEON YE-SEUL [[email protected]]
